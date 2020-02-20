Dursey plan go-ahead after objections lifted

A COUNCIL-backed plan to upgrade the Dursey cable car is set to go ahead after objections to the plans were withdrawn at oral hearing held in Glengarriff last week.

The proposed Dursey Cable Car and Visitor Centre Development will involve the construction of two new cable cars – increasing carrying capacity from six to eight passengers – an expanded mainland car park, a mainland visitor interpretation centre, shop and mainland café and a sheltered waiting area.

Daniel O’Sullivan and his sister Anne O’Sullivan, both of Kilough West, Cahermore, Beara, objected to the compulsory purchase order (CPO) that would lead to a the widening of a road next to a derelict cottage, registered in their late parents’ names.

Daniel said that the dwelling has been in his family for generations and he had future plans for the dwelling for a family member. Anne said she had not received a CPO notice and that the proposed works would affect the value of her property.

Before proceedings even commenced, An Bord Pleanála inspector and chair of the hearing, Patricia Calleary said that both parties, the O’Sullivans and representatives from Cork County Council, had sought time to discuss the matter.

When proceedings re-commenced, solicitor Ray Hennessy – representing the O’Sullivans – said that they had come to a compromise ‘contingent on something being implemented in the future.’ However, Patricia Calleary said any withdrawal of an objection had to be unconditional.

Following another brief discussion between the parties, Mr Hennessy said his clients wished to withdraw their objections and he read their letters of withdrawal into the record.