Bishop ‘has plenty of time to pray’

THE Bishop of Cork, Cloyne and Ross, Dr Paul Colton is recovering at his home following an accident on Mount Gabriel on August 7th.

Bishop Colton fell at the summit of Mount Gabriel while on holidays in West Cork and broke his shoulder and underwent surgery.

With many schools re-opening for the first time in almost six months, Bishop Dr Colton did tweet last week wishing all the schools in his diocese and further afield the best of luck in re-opening.

‘Although I’m laid low since an accident on Mount Gabriel on August 7th, I do want all the schools of @CofIrelandCork and further afield to know how much you are in my thoughts and prayers as you re-open.’

He joked also that he ‘has plenty of time to pray’ now that he is ‘confined to barracks’ and that he is trying to ‘master holding books with one hand’ and his many followers on Twitter wished him a speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, two people from the United Dioceses of Cork, Cloyne and Ross in the Church of Ireland were ordained deacons last Sunday during two separate Ordination Services due to the restriction in place because of Covid-19. Patrick Gerrard Culleton was ordained in St Peter’s Church in Bandon in the morning, while Sabrina Ann Cooke was ordained in St Finn Barre’s Cathedral in the afternoon, with strict limits on attendance in line with current regulations.

At the request of Bishop Dr Paul Colton – who was unable to attend due to his accident – the Ordination Services were conducted by the Right Reverend Dr Richard Clarke, former Archbishop of Armagh, who in retirement now lives in County Cork.

Reverent Pat Culleton (73) – who was born and raised in County Wexford and who served in the Irish Army and worked with Cork County Council until his retirement in 2011 – will serve in the Ordained Local Ministry in the Bandon Union of Parishes.

‘What a privilege it is to be ordained in the winter of my life!’ he said following his ordination.