Gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred at a property on Watergrate Street, Bandon at around 4.30pm yesterday (Friday January 21st).

They have arrested three men (one in 30s and two in their 20s) and two male youths.

They are currently detained under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 at Garda stations in the Munster region.