Anger as thieves steal batteries out of community-funded road speed signs

LOCALS in Belgooly have spoken of their disgust after realising that two batteries from their speed-activated road safety signs, which they fundraised for, were stolen over the Christmas period.

The speed-activated road safety signs were originally partially funded by the community, with local group Belgooly Residents Association Network raising €3,500 in 2018.

The signs alert motorists of their speeds, travelling through the busy village, which lies between Cork city and Kinsale.

Speaking to The Southern Star, chairperson of the association JJ Hurley described the theft of the batteries as shocking. ‘We only spotted it during Christmas so no one knows when exactly this happened but that matter was reported to gardaí,’ he said.

‘How can anyone be so callous as to steal something that plays such an important part in protecting the lives of our residents, particularly the very young and the old?’

He pointed out that the funds for these signs was raised, thanks to a lot of hard work by the community. ‘Those who stole these batteries have literally stolen the generosity of our community,’ he said.

A spokesperson for Cork County Council said it had organised for the batteries to be replaced following the theft.

‘The signs are now fully operational and to prevent further occurrences of such theft, Cork County Council has reinforced the casing around the batteries,’ they added.

The theft of these batteries is not uncommon across villages and towns across both West Cork and the county as it is believed that thieves use the batteries for ‘lamping’ or ‘dazzling’ during hunting.

There had been a spate of similar robberies in the county in 2020 and 2021, including in Coppeen, Donoughmore, and Blarney.