What's on this Christmas in the Bantry, Durrus, Glengarriff and Beara areas

WE'VE put together a list of some of the best things happening in the Bantry, Durrus, Glengarriff and Beara areas during the Christmas period, so take a look and get out into your local community this Christmas!

This list originally appeared in our 'Christmas in West Cork' magazine, which also features plenty of photos, gift guides, things to do in other West Cork areas and over 250 local businesses – remember to Shop Local this Christmas!

Subscribers can view the full magazine by clicking here.

Christmas fair

The annual Glengarriff Christmas Fair in aid of Scoil Fhiachna will be held on November 24th at the Eccles Hotel from 12pm to 4pm. There will be a jumbo raffle, bake sale, gift ideas and a visit to Santa.

Durrus tree

On Saturday November 30th, the lighting of the Durrus Christmas tree will take place with carols and refreshments, as well as a special visitor arriving for the occasion!

Art exhibition

Art under Fire, a stunning free exhibition by Palestinian artists, will be held at the Marino Church until December 13th between 11am and 5pm, Monday to Saturday.

Lights

Turning on of Bantry’s Christmas lights will take place on Friday, November 29th at 7pm with songs from the Bantry Community Choir.

Bazaar

On Sunday, December 1st, Kilcrohane Bazaar will be held in the hall at 3pm. This will be followed by the lighting of the Christmas tree with Christmas carols on the church green.

Shimmy Shakers

On Sunday December 1st, Beara Shimmy Shakers till be taking a trip to Bere Island for afternoon dancing to Seamus Healy at the hotel. Anyone who is interested is asked to contact Deirdre on 086-3501083.

Craft fair

On Monday December 2nd, the Christmas craft fair of Carrigboy National School will get underway in Durrus Community Hall at 7pm with a wide range of attractions.

Christmas market

Bantry National Learning Network Garden Centre will be holding a Christmas market on Thursday December 5th from 10am to 2pm. There will be face painting, homemade baking, art and crafts, stalls, Christmas music and Santa and Mrs Claus.

Flowers

Paradise Flowers will be holding a Christmas demonstration and customer appreciation evening on Friday, December 6th from 6.30pm to 8.30pm to celebrate their newly refurbished shop. There will be prosecco and nibbles and all things Christmassy.

Eyeries Christmas

On Sunday December 8th, Santa will visit Eyeries Hall at 3pm and later the same day, the Eyeries Christmas lights will be switched on. At 5.30pm there will be a charity Christmas tractor run by Macra na Feirme.

Shopping

Friday December 6th to Sunday 8th, Bantry will see a weekend of deals, discounts and events throughout the town.

Market

Bantry Christmas Market will be held on Sunday December 8th on New Street from 11-4pm. C103FM will broadcast live.

Santa

Santa comes to Bantry on December 15th. Visit his grotto at Marino Church from 2pm

Hairy Henry

On Friday December 20th, Sandra and her team from Hairy Henry Stables will have a stall at Bantry market to raise awareness of their educational campaign and the fundraising they do towards it. There will be a meet and greet of the animals, who will all be seasonably dressed! On Sunday December 22nd, there will be a ‘Christmas on the farm’ event which will include pony rides, family photo shoot with the animals, animal grotto, mulled punch and cookies from 12pm to 4pm. Spaces are limited and must be pre-booked online to avoid being turned away on the day. Bookings can be done at

www.itsplainsailing.com/org/hairyhenry.

Fireworks

A family gathering will take place on December 31st on Wolfe Tone Square for all the family to celebrate the arrival of the New Year. Music will start on the square at approximately 9pm and the fireworks will start at around 10pm.

CDA events

Castletownbere Development Association has announced a number of key events coming up in the town over the next few weeks. On Friday December 6th, bingo will take place at Berehaven Golf Club at 8pm. On Saturday December 7th, the Christmas lights will be switched on in Castletownbere and on Sunday December 8th, a Christmas market will be held at Castletownbere National School, followed by a Drive Through Santa visit later that day. On Friday December 21st, the CDA will have a fundraising raffle day. On Thursday December 26th, the annual St Stephen’s challenge will take place.

Men’s shed

Allihies Men’s Shed will open for winter 2024/2025 on Tuesday nights from 7.30pm to late and each Thursday from 12pm to 3.30pm. The group has a number of interesting projects coming up over the next few months and welcomes everyone to come and join them, they will endeavour to find something of interest for everyone.