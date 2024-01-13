What are the new grants for septic tanks?

DOMESTIC wastewater treatment systems include all septic tanks, waste water tanks and treatment systems receiving, storing, treating or disposing of domestic waste water.

It also includes all fittings and percolation areas associated with such tanks and systems and drains used to discharge waste water from a premises, whether or not a receiving tank is present.

Do I have to register my septic tank?

All domestic waste water treatment systems, including septic tanks, must be registered with your local authority. There is a fee of €50 to register your wastewater treatment system. You can register and pay online at protectourwater.ie. If you do not register your system and are convicted, you could be fined up to €5,000. If you want to get a grant to repair or replace your treatment system in the future, your treatment system must be registered within a certain time frame. Replacement systems do not need to be re-registered.

What happens if I sell or transfer ownership of my property?

You will require a Certificate of Registration when selling/ transferring ownership of a property. This certificate will confirm that the property has been registered. If you are in the process of selling your property you should contact the Protect Our Water Support Centre by phone or email after you have registered your property’s domestic wastewater treatment system and request a Certificate of Registration. The new owner is responsible for updating the ownership details on the register.

Will my treatment system be inspected?

Your waste water treatment system can be inspected by the local authority. Your local authority will write to you and let you know that they will be inspecting your system. They will give you at least 10 working days’ notice before the inspection.

If your waste water system is going to be inspected, you should:

• Have your waste water systems registration certificate

• Know where your waste water treatment system is

• Have any paperwork about your system’s installation or maintenance

Inspectors are appointed by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and must show you their identification if you ask for it. If your treatment system is working properly, you will get a certificate that confirms this. If the inspector finds issues with your system, you will get an advisory notice within 21 days of the inspection. This notice will outline the problems with your system and give you a certain amount of time to fix them.

Can I get a grant to repair or replace my septic tank?

You may be able to get a grant to repair, upgrade or replace your waste water treatment system. You can apply for funding for 85% of the cost of the repairs to your system or a new system, up to a maximum of €5,000. To qualify for these grants your treatment system must have been registered with the local authority.

What changes come in from January 2024?

From January 1st 2024, the septic tank grant will increase from €5,000 to €12,000. This grant will also become available to people who did not register a septic tank by February 1st 2013.

What are the different types of grants?

There are 3 different waste water treatment grant schemes. One grant is available for people to upgrade or repair their system following an inspection. While the other two grants are only available if you live in a particular area, and are notified by your local authority that you are eligible to apply. You cannot get a grant for the routine maintenance, servicing or de-sludging of a treatment system.

How do I apply for a septic tank grant?

Application forms for each scheme are available on gov.ie. For more information on these schemes, you can contact the rural water section of your local authority. You can also contact your local Citizens Information Centre

Where can I get more information on septic tanks?

The Environmental Protection Agency has published a set of Frequently Asked Questions about waste water treatment systems. Their website is www.epa.ie There is also a detailed set of FAQs on www.protectourwater.ie. You can contact Cork County Council or the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for more information. The telephone number for the Cork Regional EPA office is 021 4875540.