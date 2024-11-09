‘Type Onesie Day’ to raise funds for children’s diabetes

IT will be a sleepy schoolday across West Cork on November 15th as Cork University Hospital Charity is asking students and staff to wear their favourite onesie or pyjamas to school to support children living with Type 1 diabetes.

CUH Charity’s ‘Type Onesie Day’ aims to raise vital funds to support the Paediatric Diabetes Service at the hospital.

Schools across Munster will be provided with information, prepared in partnership with experts from CUH, to help explain Type 1 to school children.

‘By taking part, students will learn about diabetes and show support by wearing onesies or pyjamas to school. It’s a great opportunity to educate, have fun, and make a real difference,’ said charity spokesperson, Monika Seidel.

Type 1 diabetes requires daily insulin management, regular blood sugar monitoring and constant vigilance to avoid life-threatening complications.

The Paediatric Diabetes Service at CUH provides critical care and support to young patients and their families from across Munster, helping them manage the condition and live full, healthy lives.

‘Schools’ participation in Type Onesie Day will directly benefit these children and help ensure they receive the best possible care,’ added Ms Seidel.

Schools can register to take part in Type Onesie Day at cuhcharity.ie/type-onesie-day/