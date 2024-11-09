Southern Star Ltd. logo
Life

‘Type Onesie Day’ to raise funds for children’s diabetes

November 9th, 2024 8:00 AM

By Martin Claffey

‘Type Onesie Day’ to raise funds for children’s diabetes Image
Sini Mathew, left, Fintan Seidel, Nicholas O'Sullivan, Mia Brusevica and Anissa Qettari announcing details at CUH of the Type Onesie Day fundraiser and awareness event on November 15th. Students and staff in schools across Munster can register to take part at: https://www.cuhcharity.ie/type-onesie-day/ (Photo: Brian Lougheed)

Share this article

IT will be a sleepy schoolday across West Cork on November 15th as Cork University Hospital Charity is asking students and staff to wear their favourite onesie or pyjamas to school to support children living with Type 1 diabetes. 

CUH Charity’s ‘Type Onesie Day’ aims to raise vital funds to support the Paediatric Diabetes Service at the hospital. 

Schools across Munster will be provided with information, prepared in partnership with experts from CUH, to help explain Type 1 to school children.

‘By taking part, students will learn about diabetes and show support by wearing onesies or pyjamas to school. It’s a great opportunity to educate, have fun, and make a real difference,’ said charity spokesperson, Monika Seidel.

Type 1 diabetes requires daily insulin management, regular blood sugar monitoring and constant vigilance to avoid life-threatening complications.

The Paediatric Diabetes Service at CUH provides critical care and support to young patients and their families from across Munster, helping them manage the condition and live full, healthy lives.

‘Schools’ participation in Type Onesie Day will directly benefit these children and help ensure they receive the best possible care,’ added Ms Seidel.

Schools can register to take part in Type Onesie Day at cuhcharity.ie/type-onesie-day/ 

*****

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support trusted, local journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended