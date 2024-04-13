TELL ME ABOUT: Our Shoes campaign

Ciaran McHugh is the founder of Our Shoes, which donates shoes to needy in South African townships

What is Our Shoes?

Our Shoes is a campaign to donate pre-loved shoes to South African townships. Previously we were called In Our Shoes but our name has changed, though our mission is the same. Our mission is to bridge continents through the power of individual acts of kindness. By offering pre-loved shoes new homes we reignite hope, restore dignity, and open doors to opportunity in African townships. Empowering children in need to walk with dignity, pursue their passions, and step confidently towards a brighter future, we create meaningful connections that transcend borders and uplift communities with every step.

How did it start?

The initiative stemmed from a business trip I took to Africa some years ago when I visited the Khayelitsha township in Cape Town and saw children playing sports without shoes.

How did you fare in 2023?

Last year Our Shoes collected 20,000 shoes from 350 schools throughout Ireland. More than 100 volunteers helped gather, sort and pack the shoes into 500 specially made boxes in a Sligo warehouse to be transported to Cape Town. In late February this year Ciaran visited South Africa again and saw the shoes being delivered to children the townships. He was met by the Mayor of Cape Town Geordan Hill-Lewis who thanked all those who donated the sneakers.

How can schools help in 2024?

We are looking for schools in West Cork to take part in our 2024 campaign.

Children or parents bring the shoes to the school from where they will be collected by courier nationwide schools need to complete a new 2024 registration, even if they have taken part in a previous campaign. Simply head to https://www.ourshoes.ie/registerschool and click the REGISTER button. We are on a mission to collect as many pre-loved sports shoes as we can this year. They will be donated to those in need in the townships of Southern Africa.

So dig out your old shoes, give them a new life and help make a difference to children, worlds away. With your support, we can continue our mission to provide comfort, dignity, and opportunity to those who need it most. Together, we can pave the way for positive change, one step at a time. It’s their future, their dignity, our shoes.

What happens then?

Schools can collect shoes from now to 30th April, and from April 22nd can request a collection on our website www.ourshoes.ie. April 30th is the last day to request a collection on our website. Then from April 30th to May 10th we will collect shoes from each school.

See www.ourshoes.ie