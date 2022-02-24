Tell me about . . . Household hacks to save energy and cash

Reducing your energy bills is as easy as filling a flask and closing the door after you, advises Carmel Wright, a Kinsale-based science communicator and climate ambassador with An Taisce.

Share three easy-to-implement energy-saving tips around the house?

Close windows and doors when it’s cold. Unfortunately for business premises, this is not an option right now! Closing curtains, lined curtains and draft excluders for doors all help to keep heat where it belongs – in your home. Next, when having a cuppa, either boil the water amount you need, rather than mindlessly filling the kettle up, or boil a full kettle and pour it into a thermos to use throughout the day. And, when replacing appliances, look at the energy rating and go for the highest rating you can afford.

We’re all told to regularly switch energy providers – do you?

Companies marketing strategies work on the principle of inertia – once you sign up at the heavily discounted price, many don’t move when the contract transitions to regular rates. It takes very little time to change, and of course, I move regularly to the most eco-friendly providers.

What do you think of the government’s new retrofit grant scheme?

I am delighted with this move to support homeowners upgrade in a sustainable and accessible way. It is even better than previous schemes as there is more money available, more choice of schemes and less paperwork. It’s a win for homeowners looking to save energy, live comfortably, and reduce energy bills. I would advise interested parties to apply as soon as possible, as this scheme will be in high demand.