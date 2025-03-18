Stricken seal was ‘taking a rest’ in Courtmacsherry

NATURE came to the rescue of a seal that beached itself at low tide in the estuary in Courtmacsherry Bay on Tuesday morning last, writes Martin Walsh.

With no apparent wounds or injuries, the seemingly unstressed sea mammal eventually swam its way to back to its natural environment.

A spokesperson for Seal Rescue Ireland told the Southern Star that they had received a number of calls about the stricken seal.

‘It’s great that the people of the community in Courtmacsherry advised us about the situation,’ they said.

‘It’s not uncommon for seals to go up the estuary and indeed decide to take a rest for several hours. When they stay out of the water they save energy.’

Locally, the issue was also brought to the attention of Ken Cashman, coxswain of the Courtmacsherry Lifeboat, who were ready to help if the seal was unable to move from its location in Abbeymahon, about a kilometre from Courtmacsherry village.

When the tide came in at around 2.30pm the seal began to manoeuvre itself and as the water level continued to rise it began to circle before making its way back out to sea.

WATCH HERE: