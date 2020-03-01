Life

March 1st, 2020 8:10 PM

SIR – Sinn Féin deserves to be in government in this country at this point in time. They have proven to be the most progressive party on this island of Ireland. 

The Democratic Unionist Party have no problem sharing power with Sinn Féin in Northern Ireland. Why not Micheál Martin of Fianna Fáil; he cannot ignore the fact of the electorate giving them the most votes. Bertie Ahern, former leader of Fianna Fáil, said he would have no problem sharing power with Sinn Féin; why not other parties? 

We have moved into a new generation of republicans and we should all grasp the opportunity for peace and stability for the next generation. 

Noel Harrington, 

Kinsale. 

