Sights, sounds, and even smells of the theatre in Macroom

MACROOM’S Briery Gap recently opened and a special schools show of Mary-Lou McCarthy’s play The Dead Letter Office will be performed in the Briery Gap in Macroom on Friday, October 18th at 10am.

Mary-Lou is a writer and actor from Cork who has worked across theatre, film, TV and radio.

She will be known to some audiences for playing the role of Tessa Holloway in RTÉ’s Fair City.

The Dead Letter Office made its debut in 2022 and tackles themes of migration and displacement, and considers the connection for children.

At a time when Primary School class numbers and diversity are growing due to Ukrainian children, Syrian children and others seeking refuge and asylum, the play presents an opportunity for children to discuss displacement and finding belonging in a new place.

The performance will be Irish Sign Language-interpreted by Kristina Cregan and is a special theatre experience, with an olfactory device releases smells during the performance!

The play in association with Once Off Productions is on a nationwide tour with just one stop in Cork, in Macroom on Friday.

The play was developed in consultation with schools, children, creatives and experts in digital technology on the research and writing.

The play is 60 minutes and students and children who attend the play will receive an educational resource pack and video resources further exploring the themes and narrative of the play.