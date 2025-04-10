Shane’s legacy puts Kinsale school centre stage

KINSALE’S position as a performance arts hub has been sealed following the official opening of the Shane Fitzsimons Riverside Theatre at Kinsale Community School last Saturday night.

The grand opening also tied in with the final performance of the school’s hugely popular musical, ‘Oliver with a Twist’, which played to full houses at the 350-capacity venue all last week.

The school theatre, which boasts wood panelling and a state-of-the-art audio system, is also unique in that the seating is retractable so it can be pulled back to also allow the space be used for school activities.

Speaking at the official opening, which was attended by members of the Fitzsimons family including Shane’s mum Anne and wife Deirdre, school principal Fergal McCarthy said they are blessed as a school to have such an amazing facility.

‘Shane Fitzsimons had previously helped us to provide a running track and an all-weather pitch, and I asked him about how the school could attract philanthropic funding for this auditorium similar to how the third level sector secures funding,’ said Fergal.

‘Sadly in October 2023 Shane passed away but the following January Shane’s wife Deirdre told me that AIG, who Shane had worked for, wanted to leave a legacy for him in Kinsale. They provided a sizeable contribution which provided us with the opportunity to convert this space into a theatre.’

Remarkably it just took just five months to turn the space around but this wouldn’t have happened without the generosity of several people involved in the project.

‘Peter Fay, working for Malachy Walsh and Partners, provided us with the engineering for free, while our magnificent caretaker Brendan Barry did all the design and the concept while his son Richard did all the lighting design for us. This facility is going to be of immense benefit, not just for our school but for the entire community.’

Deirdre Fitzsimons said her husband grew up in Kinsale and it was a place he loved the most, despite spending a lot of time working abroad.

‘He remained involved in the town through his philanthropic support through various community groups here. It is fitting therefore that in his passing he continues to give back to the community he loved through the legacy of this wonderful theatre.’

She also thanked Shane’s former employer AIG who made this vision possible.

Other events planned at the theatre in the coming months include the Fashion and Farming festival running from May 9th to 11th, while the Kinsale Rampart Players will be performing there in November.