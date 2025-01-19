Southern Star Ltd. logo
Life

Reader's Picture of the Year 2024

January 19th, 2025 8:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

Reader's Picture of the Year 2024 Image
Our readers have voted this image by Mandy Bodenstein from Bandon as the winner of our Picture of the Year 2024 competition, chosen from 12 of our best images submitted last year. This image of a grey heron in front of the Grey Heron sign in Bandon was the clear winner. As a result, Mandy now receives a €100 voucher and a framed copy of her photo. A second voucher goes to Kathleen Corkery from Adrigole in Beara who was randomly picked from the many readers who voted for the winning photograph.

Picture of the Week submissions made up to midday on Mondays will be considered for that week’s edition; the judges’ decision will be final and no discussion or correspondence will be entered into regarding entries.

Send your pictures as high-resolution jpg attachments – minimum 1MB – by e-mail (Subject: Picture of the Week) to [email protected] with a detailed caption (who, what, when, where) and your contact details: name, address and phone number.

*****

