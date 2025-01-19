Reader's Picture of the Year 2024

Our readers have voted this image by Mandy Bodenstein from Bandon as the winner of our Picture of the Year 2024 competition, chosen from 12 of our best images submitted last year.

This image of a grey heron in front of the Grey Heron sign in Bandon was the clear winner.

As a result, Mandy now receives a €100 voucher and a framed copy of her photo.

A second voucher goes to Kathleen Corkery from Adrigole in Beara who was randomly picked from the many readers who voted for the winning photograph.

