Raised by the family: ‘You couldn’t say no’

A WEST Cork family who took part in the latest series of RTÉ’s Raised By The Village are urging other families to get involved in the show.

The Collins family, who live on the remote Hilltop Berry Farm near Kealkil, where they grow aronia berries (chokeberries), were approached by the producers of the show to see if they would be interested in participating in the programme, which sees struggling teenagers experience life in a rural area.

This week’s episode saw streetwise 14-year-old Noah from Dublin’s north inner city swap urban life for the tranquil settings of the Collins’ farm, where he got to pick berries, fix a tractor, go sea fishing and play hurling.

He also had to adapt to life on the farm without technology as his two mobile phones were confiscated during his stay on the farm.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Claire Collins, who lives on the farm with her husband Steve and children Sean (15), Cara (12) and Conor (11) said it was a bit surreal seeing themselves on television when the programme aired last Sunday evening.

‘It was great for us to see Noah’s set up in Dublin too as we had heard all about it but we didn’t know what it was like so that proved very interesting,’ said Claire.

‘It was the producers who approached us asking if we would be interested in hosting and give these children, who were struggling, the opportunity to experience rural life. We instantly said yes, as you couldn’t say no.’

She said they had never intended to be in a reality tv show so it was slightly out of their comfort zone.

‘We were more than happy to give Noah a different experience and opportunity but we could have done without the cameras!’

The filming crew rolled onto the farm last August, a particularly busy time at the farm due to the harvesting of berries as well as visitors coming to the farm.

‘It was intense and over a short period and almost surreal for us as well as for Noah too. My children loved meeting him, and he’s such a great character and embraced rural life. It was very informative experience for my children, getting to learn about a different type of life too.

‘Noah was up for anything and a ball of energy. He’s been in touch with us since and his mum has too and we’ve made it clear they are welcome to come visit anytime.’

Claire said she is really impressed with the aftercare that the producers of the show provide to the children taking part.

‘We were delighted to see at the end of the credits on the show that he is going to Morocco to volunteer with vulnerable children. That will be fantastic for him.’

Claire added that she would definitely recommend other families interested in taking part to put their names forward.

‘It is intense for sure, but also really interesting and also really fun.’