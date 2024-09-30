PHOTOS: West Cork hit by an unnamed storm

Rocky waves out in Glandore.
A boat in Glandore getting pushed around by the waves.
Angry seas in Tragumna.
#WestCork at its finest
What a wild day! Hope it is calm where you are ☺️#Cork #weatheralert pic.twitter.com/fp575eNr8T
— Pamela Deasy #PPIAdvovate 💜 (@DeasyPamela) September 29, 2024
Power outages in Ballydehob and Skibbereen areas. Check ESB Powercheck for more updates #westcork pic.twitter.com/orPTIup4Ra
— The Southern Star (@SouthernStarIRL) September 29, 2024
Watch out for those rouge Trag waves!
The waves at Castlehaven were looking choppy!