Life

PHOTOS: West Cork hit by an unnamed storm

September 30th, 2024 11:14 AM

By Southern Star Team

Sunday 29th September with Cork under an orange weather warning, driving rain and high winds caused falling branches as well as wet slippery roads to add to the hazards for the residents of Clonakilty today. (Photo: Andrew Harris)

Tree branches down on the road just east of Leap church.

 

Huge waves were seen at Rosscarbery as a result of the unnamed storm. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

 

Council crews arrived to clear the tree from the road in Leap. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

 

Rocky waves out in Glandore.

 

A boat in Glandore getting pushed around by the waves.

 

Angry seas in Tragumna.

 

 

 

 

 

Angry waves at Tragumna.

 

Watch out for those rouge Trag waves!

 

The waves at Castlehaven were looking choppy!

