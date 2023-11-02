Lyra champions craft and design in new campaign

WEST Cork singer/songwriter Lyra has spoken of her pride at becoming the face of Irish design and craft.

The Bandon star is renowned for her unique style, and now she has been chosen as the Made Local ambassador. Made Local is a campaign which highlights the originality, quality and value of Irish craft and design. It encourages consumers to buy Irish-made products for Christmas.

‘Being an Irish artist, I carry pride with me everywhere I go. We are a nation full of creation, and it’s an honour to be this year’s ambassador for Made Local,’ said Lyra, who will release a new album in the next few months, with a tour including two dates at Cork Opera House, also planned for 2024.

‘I know the time, endurance, commitment, and skill it takes to be a creative.

‘To see the amount of talent right on our doorstep that Ireland has to offer the world is amazing.

‘I’ve worn designs by makers in Ireland many times and it’s great to be able to showcase them, as well as the other crafts and design at Made Local.’

The Design & Crafts Council Ireland (DCCI) supports Made Local and design across Ireland, encouraging the public to buy Irish.

A total of 1,328 DCCI designers and makers and 351 retailers are taking part in Made Local.

DCCI recently launched the Made Local Makers photography exhibition at Cork Airport, displaying 19 selected makers and their work.

The exhibition will be on display for 18 months giving visitors to Ireland an early glimpse of Ireland’s craft and design sector.

‘The Irish design and craft sector makes a significant contribution both locally and nationally, and by supporting campaigns like Made Local, we can promote and advocate for the design and craft sector in Ireland,’ Minister Neale Richmond said.

A full list of participating Irish craft and design makers and retailers is at madelocal.ie.