Lots of talk about Gaggin drama

GAGGIN Drama Society’s latest comedy ‘Nobody’s Talking to Me’ is set to take to the stage at Gaggin Community Hall later this month.

Written by Tommy Marren, ‘Nobody’s Talking to Me’ is comedy at its best and is set in rural Ireland in 1969 and surrounds Mattie and Maggie Conway’s 50th wedding anniversary.

The couple haven’t spoken to each other for 10 years, something many locals were not aware of.

However, when the local parish priest comes to surprise them and to renew their wedding vows, that’s when events turn upside down.

Pamela Golden takes on directing duties and the cast includes Theresa McCarthy, Eamonn Fleming, Jonas Harte, Marie O’Regan, Jenny Kingston, Claire Gaynor, Frank Lyons, Paul Broderick and Jack Barry.

The production will be staged at Gaggin Community Hall on March 22nd, 25th, 26th, 30th, 31st and April 1st at 7.30pm.

The drama group will also be performing the play at the 60th West Cork 3 Act Drama Festival in Rossmore’s theatre on Thursday March 16th.

The hugely popular drama festival opens in Rossmore on Friday March 10th and runs until Saturday March 18th.

Theatre goers will have plenty of choice in the plays being presented on the diamond anniversary of the festival.

The line-up includes local Kilmeen Drama Group who’ll present the renowned Noël Coward comedy ‘Blithe Spirit’ on Tuesday 14th.

Online booking is at www.rossmoretheatre.com or phone 086-4481086/0238838526. Tickets cost €15. Doors open at 7pm and all plays start at 8pm nightly.

Meanwhile, tickets for ‘Nobody’s Talking To Me’ are on sale now from Eventbrite.ie at €15.