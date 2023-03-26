Life

Leap woman Katie set to host new farming TV show on Sky platform

March 26th, 2023 7:05 AM

By Southern Star Team

Katie Shanahan with her dog Skye on her family farm.

Share this article

By Zara Stout

LEAP’S Katie Shanahan is the host of brand new TV show Farming Now.

Katie has just completed her masters in marketing and her green cert, and also works part-time on her family farm with her parents, three brothers and her beloved collie Skye.

‘I was always happiest when farming and started social media during lockdown to promote agriculture,’ said Katie.

Katie now has over 150,000 followers online and she uses her platform to promote all things agriculture.

Her pet sheep Dolly and Polly in particular have become internet sensations.

Katie, who also runs her own Irish dancing school in West Cork,  is starting a placement with Herdwatch next month. 

Farming Now is a weekly TV proramme focused on the agri business, equine and rural lifestyles, including farm safety, animal  health and mart reports from Ireland, the UK. It also features the latest in farm equipment and machinery, with 25,000 weekly viewers.

The show will air on Monday April 3rd at 10pm and is available to watch on Sky 181, Free To Air Satellite and worldwide at www.hotcountrytv.com website.

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Read More

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.