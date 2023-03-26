Leap woman Katie set to host new farming TV show on Sky platform

By Zara Stout

LEAP’S Katie Shanahan is the host of brand new TV show Farming Now.

Katie has just completed her masters in marketing and her green cert, and also works part-time on her family farm with her parents, three brothers and her beloved collie Skye.

‘I was always happiest when farming and started social media during lockdown to promote agriculture,’ said Katie.

Katie now has over 150,000 followers online and she uses her platform to promote all things agriculture.

Her pet sheep Dolly and Polly in particular have become internet sensations.

Katie, who also runs her own Irish dancing school in West Cork, is starting a placement with Herdwatch next month.

Farming Now is a weekly TV proramme focused on the agri business, equine and rural lifestyles, including farm safety, animal health and mart reports from Ireland, the UK. It also features the latest in farm equipment and machinery, with 25,000 weekly viewers.

The show will air on Monday April 3rd at 10pm and is available to watch on Sky 181, Free To Air Satellite and worldwide at www.hotcountrytv.com website.