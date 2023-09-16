Innishannon artist’s quilt will feature in Crawford showcase

A BEAUTIFUL art quilt with delicate etchings and layered designs will be showcased at Crawford Art Gallery as part of a contemporary textile exhibition.

The quilt was created by Innishannon textile artist Mary Palmer in collaboration with fellow Corkonian and artist Anne Kiely.

Mary has been involved in the quilting scene in Cork for more than 25 years and she manages her own textile art supplies business, Marimu Designs in Innishannon.

The Innishannon artist is also a founding member of the cross-border initiative, Quilters Guild of Ireland, and the contemporary textile art group, Cork Textiles Network.

Mary currently serves on the boards of The Design and Crafts Council of Ireland and Cork Craft and Design. Her latest collaborative work, Who Will Tell the Bees?, is an art quilt that addresses key environmental concerns and the histories of women’s work. The title is derived from the tradition of beekeepers informing their bees of any news in the household. Marriages, births, and especially deaths were marked by decorating the hive and telling the bees what had happened.

The art quilt will be on display at Crawford Art Gallery every day from September 9th until January 28th. The opening took place on September 8th at 5pm.