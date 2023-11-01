IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR
IN NEWS
Lethal N22 junctions need action
Famous Eldon photo among Collins memorabilia for auction
Opportunity for a new greenway in Clonakilty
Out and About photo gallery
The kindness of West Cork's volunteering community
Calls for Gearagh to be made a national park
IN LIFE
Beloved West Cork author Alice Taylor on her latest book
IN SPORT
Castlehaven end ten-year wait for senior glory
Barryroe win club’s first-ever Carbery JAFC title
Newcestown hurlers earn promotion to top tier
& MORE
IN SHOPS THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 2ND