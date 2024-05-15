IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: Eight-page Southern Star Schools Regatta special; Elections: The favourites in Bantry and Skibbereen; James O'Donovan wins European bowling gold; In shops and online via our ePaper from Thursday, May 16th

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR

Eight-page Southern Star Schools Regatta special

IN NEWS

Elections: The favourites in Bantry and Skibbereen

Kinsale's Young Scientist named a Global Citizen

West Cork jeep off to help with war in Ukraine

Raffle win a dream come true for truck-mad Jackie

Opel Astra Electric scores well for our reviewer

IN LIFE

Ambitions plans for Clon's Castleview Mills

Bandon Folk Club proving a music hit

Peter O'Brien rates his top five tractors

Farming's Show season gets into swing

Prestigious agri award for Leap's Lorna

IN SPORT

James O'Donovan wins European bowling gold

Niamh Cotter taking her big chance with Cork City

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

IN SHOPS THURSDAY MAY 16th