HOME & GARDEN: Tips for tackling an exterior paint job

1. CLEAN AND PREP

As with painting the interior of your home, preparation is key to painting the exterior.

If you are painting brickwork, a pressure washer is the most efficient way to clean the area of dirt, mildew and old paint.

Pebble dash is obviously more time consuming but is best done with a hose and stiff brush.

Again mask off areas such as windows, doors and drainpipes to avoid overspill.

2. THE PAINT

Always ensure you use a proper exterior paint. e outside of your home is open to the elements so an interior paint simply will not work outside.

Well it might, but not for long at all so it’s not worth even trying. Masonry paint is required. It comes in smooth and textured finishes.

The textured will help cover cracks and uneven surfaces while the smooth is easy to apply to large areas.

3. PAINTING PEBBLE DASH

The most time consuming of all exterior paint jobs is painting pebble dash. Use a high quality masonry brush in a dabbling or stippling motion.

Alternatively you could spray-paint the pebbledash. is would require renting the specialist equipment – it’d cost more but would save on time.

4. PAINTING BRICKWORK

Use an alkaline-resistant primer to seal the area of brick before painting. Once dry use a masonry paintbrush to cut in around windows, doors etc.

For the remaining area use a medium to long pile roller using the same technique as outlined above for painting the interior.

