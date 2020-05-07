Guide Dogs need your help this year more than ever

THE Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind’s Guide Dog Day (Friday May 8th) enables the charity to raise much-needed funds and is a day to celebrate the difference dogs make to those who are vision-impaired and the families of children with autism who can lead more independent lives.

This year's fundraising efforts have been taken online and to the airwaves with the charity urging the public on its social media platforms to donate what they can to lessen the impact of Covid-19 on its services.

The Covid-19 crisis has had a significant impact on the organisation.

All community fundraising cancelled since March and now on into the summer months against a background where it costs €5m per annum to run the charity and €53,000 to train one Guide Dog.

Ther are 35 Guide Dog clients currently awaiting services and 45 dogs are currently in training.

Ways to donate:

Guidedogs.ie has details of the seven ways to donate including:

Text WOOF to 50300 to donate €4. (Text cost €4. Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind will receive a minimum of €3.60. Service Provider: LIKECHARITY. Helpline: 076 6805278.).

You can also:

Donate online;

Set up an online fundraiser;

Donate by credit card (1850 506 300);

Post a cheque;

By electronic transfer; or

Using in-store Chip & Pin or collection boxes.

The Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind is a national charity dedicated to helping people living with sight loss or autism improve their mobility and independence.

For over 40 years they have provided life-changing services and support to people across Ireland with sight loss.

All services are offered free of charge and include the following:

The Guide Dog Programme for people who are blind or vision impaired;

The Assistance Dog Programme for families of children with autism;

Orientation and Mobility Training (Long Cane);

Independent Living Skills Training;

And the Child Mobility Programme.

See guidedogs.ie for more