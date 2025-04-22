Funding for Skibbereen heritage centre ahead of 25th anniversary

WORKS to improve the paving area and windows in advance of the 25th anniversary of the Heritage Centre in Skibbereen have been approved in the latest round of funding announced under the Town Development Fund.

A special West Cork Municipal District meeting for the consideration of amenity, community and capital grants took place in the Council chamber in County Hall on Monday.

Almost €20,000 has been earmarked for Skibbereen Heritage Centre, while €34,500 will be spent painting the West Cork Leisure Centre building in Dunmanway.

Funding has also been announced for the erection of historic town maps in the six towns of the municipal district, while Castletownbere Playground will get an upgrading of its equipment.

Under the community funding scheme for 2025, €10,000 has been allocated for the Blue Pool in Glengarriff towards the conservation plan for the management and control of species, while €25,000 will go to improvements at both Owenahincha and The Warren beaches.

Refurbishments costing €10,000 have also been earmarked for the community meeting space at Kent Street in Clonakilty.

The Community Hedge Cutting scheme will receive €20,000, while the West Cork MD Paint Scheme will get €10,000.

Council officials were told that both Drimoleague and Casltetownshend have been selected for the Village Enhancement Scheme this year, with almost €35,000 going towards village enhancement works in Castletownshend, while the same amount will go towards the resurfacing of Drimoleague carpark, which services the playground and bottle bank area.