Five things to do in West Cork this weekend

It's that time of the week again where you're struggling to think of something to do in West Cork for the weekend.

As always I'm here to calm the nerves, allay any potential boredom, and to let you know that once again there is plenty on.

Visit Cork's best kept secret

High on a hill at the end of a winding road, behind the pretty little village of Crosshaven, stands one of Ireland's least known tourist attractions.

Is Camden Fort Meagher Cork's best kept secret? Our editor Siobhán Cronin went to find out - you can visit yourself between 12pm and 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Be sure to go soon because they close for the winter season on the 11th of September!

Storytelling festival on Cape Clear

While many people will be making their way up the country to Stradbally for the return of Electric Picnic, West Cork have another excellent festival offering this weekend in the shape of the Cape Clear international storytelling festival.

Originally founded in 1994 by Chuck and Nell Kruger, to keep the Irish tradition of storytelling alive, it is now world renowned for showcasing top class storytelling.

This year is a hybrid festival, with online and in-person offerings - advance booking is essential.

Beautiful music in intimate venue in Bantry

Caoimhín Ó Raghallaigh makes music on a 10-string fiddle called the hardanger d’amore , and he travels the world as a solo musician, in duos with Dan Trueman, Mick O’Brien and Brendan Begley, and as a member of The Gloaming and This is How we Fly.

This Friday he plays in the Marino Church at 7.30pm.

Caoimhín has played some of the most beautiful stages in the world including Sydney Opera House, the Royal Albert Hall and Carnegie Hall but still loves performing at more intimate events.

More info available here.

Trad music in DeBarra's

Every Sunday De Barra's in Clonakilty - one of West Cork's best and more historic venues - host a weekly trad session.

At the heart of the session are a collection of musicians & songsters, whose combined experiences of performing, locally and internationally, along with their diverse musical interests produce a vibrant, but easy going experience of the best in traditional music & ballads.

This Sunday is no different - and it kicks off at 8pm.

Watch the lord of dance on the big screen

Rain is forecast for this weekend, and the best thing to do on a rainy day is to head to the cinema.

Luckily for you, this weekend sees the release of one of the most-highly anticipated Irish films in years: Michael Flatley's Blackbird. Yes, you read that correctly.

Early reviews are in and it looks like the film is set to go down in history as a classic 'so bad it's good' movie.

Showing in Clonakilty Park Cinema this weekend and beyond.