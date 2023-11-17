Five things to do in West Cork this weekend

TY student RYAN DALY from Maria Immaculata Community College in Dunmanway has put together a great list of things to do in West Cork this weekend

Bricknasty - Connollys Leap

A music group by the name of bricknasty will be playing in Connolly's of Leap, on Saturday, November 18th.

Bricknasty are rapidly becoming one of the most talked about bands in Ireland.

Bricknasty emerged from Ballymun at the beginning of 2020 as a lockdown studio project that has developed into a band taking members from across the country.

Tickets are on sale online at connollysofleap.com and cost €15.

Christmas wreath-making - Le Chéile Arts Dunmanway

For those who are more artistic join artist Emily Thompson on Saturday, November 18th from 11am to 1pm at Le Chéile Arts Dunmanway for a festive DIY experience.

Learn the art of crafting your own Christmas wreath through needle felting.

To secure your spot, booking is required, and you can reserve your place by calling 087 247 8351, or email [email protected].

The workshop does come at a cost of €45, promising a creative and enjoyable holiday activity for participants of all skill levels.

Vanbrugh and Friends - Myross House Leap

Experience the elegance of classical music at Myross Wood House in Leap this Sunday, November 19th, starting at 3pm.

Immerse yourself in a three hour performance from the talented Vanbrugh and Friends.

The cost of this will set you back only €15, you can reserve your tickets at eventbrite.ie.

Book your tickets soon as there are few tickets left.

Glengarriff parkrun - Glengarriff Nature Reserve

Witness the fabulous nature reserve in Glengarriff this Sunday at 9.30am.

Join in with the runners who have been competing for the past couple of years, take a gentle jog , join in at whatever your pace may be.

You will have to register online at www.parkrun.ie to take part in the event at no cost.

Bring a scannable code to record your time. It is entirely organised by volunteers; you can email [email protected] to get involved.

Christmas craft fair & gift fair

For a festive experience of arts and crafts go to O'Donovan Rossa community hall GAA pavilion in Skibbereen as they host an arts and crafts fair.

It takes place from 11am to 5pm on Saturday the 18th of November.

Explore a variety of handmade crafts and unique gifts in the heart of the community.