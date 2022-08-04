Dublin visitor wonders if this is the grumpiest sign in Ireland

WEST Cork is one of the most welcoming places on Earth - or is it?

A sign at a community garden in Glandore has caused consternation online after a visitor from Dublin posted a picture of it on Twitter.

Definitely up there amongst the grumpiest mean spirited signs in Ireland. pic.twitter.com/hQkCAuiHXz — Rebecca M (@Smurphette85) August 3, 2022

The tweet has led to a debate as to whether or not a sign like this is needed - with hundreds weighing in.

Those against the sign say let the children play, while locals have said that they have consistently had to replace shrubs in the garden that get trampled on and damaged.

I may be to blame for that sign. Spent many of my childhood years rolling down that hill having been sent off while my parents waited for food! May have appeared feral at times 😂 — Dr Shane Mulligan (@smullpsych) August 3, 2022

The photo has led some people to reminisce about their youth.

Got my head stuck in that gate as a kid . — Mike Reidy (@Mazza_1991) August 3, 2022

Some are critical of attitude behind the sign.

Big Tidy Towns Officer On A Power Trip vibes here. — Ronnie Two Flutes (@froodie) August 3, 2022

While others see nothing wrong.

Absolutely nothing wrong with this sign. Like many things now a days. If you can’t respect we all have to conform. Some people can’t respect and ruin it for others. It’s a community run garden, who fixes when damaged. — Rob (@Rob35962889Rob) August 3, 2022

Whose side are you on?