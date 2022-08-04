Life

Dublin visitor wonders if this is the grumpiest sign in Ireland

August 4th, 2022 12:17 PM

By Dylan Mangan

WEST Cork is one of the most welcoming places on Earth - or is it?

A sign at a community garden in Glandore has caused consternation online after a visitor from Dublin posted a picture of it on Twitter.

The tweet has led to a debate as to whether or not a sign like this is needed - with hundreds weighing in.

Those against the sign say let the children play, while locals have said that they have consistently had to replace shrubs in the garden that get trampled on and damaged.

The photo has led some people to reminisce about their youth.

Some are critical of attitude behind the sign.

While others see nothing wrong.

Whose side are you on?

