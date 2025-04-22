Cody Morris takes a spin at school

A TEN-year-old motorbike enthusiast from Innishannon got to display his motorbike skills in school last Friday, much to the delight of his fellow pupils and teachers.

Cody Morris, a fourth-class pupil at Scoil Eoin and a member of the West Cork Motorcycle Club, was only too delighted to don his bike gear and helmet and display some of his bike skills on his 140 CC Ohvale bike before he headed off for the first round of the National Mini GP series in Nutts Corner in County Antrim last weekend.

Speaking to The Southern Star, his mum Evelyn said Cody was able to drive motorbikes before he could cycle and was on motorbikes at just three years of age, complete with limiters and training wheels.

‘Cody’s teacher, Shane Scanlon is a fantastic teacher and was very receptive to the idea of Cody bringing his bike into the school. Cody works so hard and he’s travelling every weekend or else he’s keeping fit and is 100% focussed on his sport,’ said Evelyn.

‘Shane organised it for last Friday but we didn’t tell Cody until that morning as he wouldn’t have slept the night before. We told him that he would need to change into his leathers that morning as we were bringing his bike to school. He was completely shocked.’

It was also a surprise to his fellow pupils too and they were thrilled to see Cody display his motorbike skills in the school yard before school started and they got their pictures taken with Cody and his motorbike.

‘A lot of these children may have never been around a motorbike before so it was great to show that you can succeed in any type of sport.’

Cody isn’t the only motorbike enthusiast in the family, as his older brother Daemon also races, while their dad John raced in his younger days as did his dad, Denis Kelly who also helps with the maintenance of the motorbikes. Cody’s grandmother Judy is also proud of her grandson and was delighted that he got to show the school his passion for his sport.