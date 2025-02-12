Cian Ducrot makes history with first Cork Grammy

SINGER and songwriter Cian Ducrot has become the first Cork artist to win a Grammy after winning for co-writing SZA’s smash hit Saturn.

The Passage West native attended the prestige awards ceremony in LA last Sunday night and picked up the award for Best R&B Song.

Speaking to 96FM’s The Opinion Line earlier this week, Cian – who also sang backing vocals on the track – said it’s a big win for Irish song writing.

‘I’m honoured to fly the flag for Irish music and there are so many others who deserve Grammys too,’ he said.

‘Honestly, just being nominated was enough for me, but to actually win, it’s mind blowing.’

Cian has had a bumper 24 months with his debut album Victory having topped both the UK and Ireland Album charts in 2023 while his song I’ll Be Waiting won the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish Song of the Year in 2024.

Incidentally, Ballineen songwriter, Bill Maybury wrote two of the songs on Cian’s chart-topping album.

Cian will play Live At The Marquee on Saturday, July 19th with tickets on sale now via Ticketmaster.