Southern Star Ltd. logo
Life

Chess tips to help you win

March 26th, 2025 8:50 AM

By Southern Star Team

Chess tips to help you win Image
Olena Nozdrina joins reporter Tilly Roberts, right, in a game at the Bantry club.

Share this article

BANTRY Chess Club member Mike Burniston says that every chess game has an opening, a middle game, and an endgame.

‘In the opening, control the four central squares by moving the central pawns two squares. Then, move your knights, bishops, rooks, and queen, usually in that order. Castling (moving the king two squares towards a rook, and the rook jumps over the king) is crucial to safeguard your king. Most importantly, avoid moving the same piece twice until you’ve moved all of them once.’

In the middle game, look for weaknesses, he advises.

‘A fork (attacking two pieces, especially with a knight) or a pin (where a minor piece can’t move because the major piece it shields would be lost) can give you an advantage.

‘Place rooks on open lines to control more space, and aim your pieces at the enemy king.

‘Use pawns to damage the opponent’s defences.

‘In the endgame, focus on promoting a pawn into a new queen rather than checkmating. The king becomes stronger in the endgame, so use him to support pawns.

‘Remember, pawns cannot move backwards, so think carefully before advancing them.’

His best tip of all, though, is to enjoy your chess!

*****

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support trusted, local journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Recommended