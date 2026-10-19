Skibbereen Chamber of Commerce expands board as town initiatives grow

SKIBBEREEN and District Chamber of Commerce is fortunate to have an enthusiastic and committed board.

With a diverse range of backgrounds, skills and experience, the board has developed into a dynamic and proactive team, united by a shared ambition to see Skibbereen thrive.

This year, the board has welcomed two new members, Jonathan Davis and Brendan McCarthy.

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Over the past year, the chamber has played an important role in organising the St Patrick’s Day Festival and the successful Savour the Flavour Food Festival, while also supporting the Walking Festival and upcoming Halloween event called Skibb O’Ween.

The board has also worked to generate vital funding towards the town’s Christmas lights and Christmas trees.

The chamber continues to engage closely with Cork County Council on the future use of the Town Hall and the town’s regeneration plans.

Another key initiative is the promotion of the Skibbereen Town Voucher Scheme.

Above all, the board is driven by a common goal: to support local businesses, strengthen community spirit and ensure Skibbereen and surrounding areas remains a vibrant place to live, work, shop and visit.