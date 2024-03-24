Bantry Strictly Syncing a huge success

ON Friday March 8th and Saturday March 9th, ten acts took to the stage at the Westlodge Hotel for Strictly Syncing.

The MC for Friday night’s show was Richard (Paco) Harrington and Brian Gleeson, principal of St Finbarr’s Boys’ National School. Saturday night’s MC was Jake Carter with Richard Harrington.

The judges on Friday night were Damian Moloney, Fergal Somers and Cathal McCarthy and the judges on Saturday night were Laura O’Flaherty, Emily Reynolds and Terence Gibbs.

This year the proceeds from the two shows will go to St Finbarr’s BNS and their chosen charities Rebel Wheelers and West Cork Children’s Disability Network Team. Theresa O’Donoghue and Josie McAuliffe, TJ Events Productions, switched up the show this year. Instead of their usual Strictly Come Dancing Bantry, they incorporated the Lip Sync into the show.

It saw 10 acts take to the stage with high emphasis on dancing, lip syncing, costumes and audience entertainment. It was a ‘stars in your eyes’ show. The acts, songs and choreography were all devised by Theresa and Josie over a period of six weeks of training, once or twice per week, which produced a show like no other. The audience was at the edge of their seats, wanting more and more.

The winners were announced at Saturday night’s show after performing on both nights. With a combination of judges scores and audience votes, two acts tied for first place: Act 5, Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers (Tommy Murray and Mark Foley) and Act 10, Spice Girls (Majella McCarthy, Molly O’Donoghue, Cait Minihane, Sophie Daly and Jack O’Driscoll). Third place went to Act 4, Queen (Marian O’Brien, Elaine Courtney, Emma Hickey and Grace Hickey).