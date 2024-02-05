Bambie Thug does Macroom proud

MACROOM’S Bambie Thug, Cork’s first Eurovision performer in 45 years, promises to do Ireland proud at this year’s contest, with their track Doomsday Blue.

The non-binary artist – who uses they/them/their pronouns – and has described their music as ‘Ouija Pop’, scored the most points on Eurosong on The Late Late Show.

They are being tipped by Eurovision fans as having a good chance of ending our run of bad luck.

The 30-year-old former pupil of St Mary’s Secondary School is now based in London and is carving out a successful music career. St Mary’s posted online, saying how proud they are of Bambie.

There was disappointment, though, for Next in Line member Conor Davis, nephew of Tony and Don Davis in West Cork.

Their song, written by Ballineen songwriter Bill Maybury, failed to be selected.

Bambie (Linnea) is a member of the Swedish Lagerqvist family who set up the Ossian factory in Ballyvourney.