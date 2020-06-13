Ballinacarriga lit up spectacularly for a number of worthy causes

BALLINACARRIGA-Lisbealad Community and Randal Óg GAA are grateful for the generosity of people from the wider Ballinacarriga community to their fundraiser last weekend for the Jack & Jill Foundation and Cancer Connect West Cork.

This unique event saw the Randal Óg Hurley Castle in Ballinacarriga lit up from 9 to 11pm each night over the June bank holiday weekend. People were invited to drive by the Castle and purchase a light to illuminate the castle.

Frank O’Donnell of Randal Og GAA Club and one of the organisers, said ‘The idea for lighting the castle meant that everybody in our community, young and old, could be involved in some way. Our young members were very busy running up and down the castle steps right throughout the weekend lighting the candles whilst their grandparents drove slowly by and enjoyed the wonderful view of Ballinacarriga Castle by night with people commenting on how well the castle looked and how it lifted people’s spirits in this time of social distancing.’

Gabrielle Crowley, also one of the organisers, said ‘We wanted to raise money for these two amazing and worthy charities, but due to Covid-19 our options were limited. As a group, we came up with the drive-by idea and it was a tremendous success.

‘Ballinacarriga Castle is such a prominent and important structure in the area and to see the lights surrounding the castle was just a magnificent sight. People need a focus and just driving by the castle gave us all a sense that we were renewing a part of our own local history here in Ballinacarriga.’

Having already passed the €5,000 mark, the organisers thanked Tar Isteach, Dunmanway, and Lantern Foods, Enniskeane, for their very generous donations and all who took the time to come out and support them so magnificently. The final figure raised will be announced at a later date.

For anyone who couldn’t make it to Ballinacarriga over the weekend, if you wish you can donate online at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ballinacarriga-lisbealad-randalog.