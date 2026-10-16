Life

BACK IN THE DAY:The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

October 16th, 2026 8:30 AM

By Southern Star Team

BACK IN THE DAY:The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms Image
Bernard Dullea, captain of the Kilmeen team that overcame O’Donovan Rossa, to win the South-West Under 21 football championship, receives the Farr Cup from Denis McCarthy, chairman, S.W. Board.

Share this article

Prefer Southern Star on Google

READERS: If you want to share your memories, simply send old photos, film or video to: [email protected] or simply call in to our offices where we will scan hard copies of photographs for publication. If you’d like to view past copies of The Southern Star and/or The Skibbereen Eagle, go to www.irishnewsarchive.com or scan the adjoining QR code.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended