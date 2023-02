BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms February 27th, 2023 7:10 AM By Southern Star Team

In January 1962 a group of music enthusiasts got together to revive the Skibbereen Choral Society and opening on the 23rd May 1962, the group presented Gilbert and Sullivan's "HMS Pinafore" in the Town Hall Theatre in Skibbereen for five consecutive nights. Amongst the cast of this widely-acclaimed local production were: Donal Kenneally, Clare O'Driscoll, Tim O'Callaghan, Lilias Watson, Ita O'Sullivan, Joe O'Sullivan, Robert Vickery, John Cronin, Michael Hussey, Kathleen Healy, Mary Sheehy, Peg Duigenan, Florrie Duigenan, Detta McCarthy, Maura O'Brien, Francis Hickey, Sadie Walsh, Tom Walsh, Kathleen O'Driscoll and Dan Allman (musical conductor).