BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star's celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms July 25th, 2022

Completion of refurbishment of Lisheen School Group in September 1958. Front row seated from left: Eleanor Sexton, Lisheen; Brendan Sexton, Lisheen; Pascal Leonard, Kilkilleen; Eileen Collins, Lisaree; Marian O’Driscoll, Kilkilleen; Mary Casey, Collatrom; Catherine Sexton, Lisheen; Mary Hegarty, Laheratanvalla; Bernie Duggan, Kilkilleen; Mary Evans, Ardralla; Margaret Cadogan, Árdagh; Eileen Cotter, Lisaree; Stephen O’Brien, Droumnacára; May Cadogan, Árdagh; Michael O’Driscoll, Droumnacára; Noel Minihane, Cunnamore; Christy Collins, Lisaree; Michael John Collins, Lisaree; Joan Dwyer, Marsh. Second row: Teddy Cadogan, Árdagh; Thomas O’Driscoll, Droumnacára; Tim O’Leary, Lisheen; Sammy Cregan, Ardralla; Brendan Keating, Lisheen; Kieran Daly, Turk Head; Donal Coughlan, Kilsárlaught; Martin O’Mahony, Lisheen; Kay Hegarty, Laheratanvalla; Ann O’Neill, Gurteenroe; Moira McCarthy, Kilsárlaught; Betty O’Connell, Marsh; Mary Ita Duggan, Kilkilleen; Anthony O’Regan, Árdagh; Timmy Cadogan, Glebe Marsh; John O’Leary, Lisheen; Michael Casey, Collatrom; Anthony Evans, Ardralla; Denis Minihane, Cunnamore; Phyllis O’Neill, Reenadúna; Hanora Cadogan, Fásaugh; Patricia O’Regan, Árdagh. Third row: Denis O’Driscoll, Kilkilleen; John Mahony, Marsh; Robbie Evans, Ardralla; James Cadogan, Árdagh; Miley O’Connell, Marsh; Junior Whooley, Lisheen; Frank O’Neill, Reenadúna; Pat Joe Cadogan, Árdagh; Martin Duggan, Kilkilleen; Emmet Whooley, Lisheen; Eugie Daly, Turk Head; Donal Dwyer, Marsh; Cecilia McCarthy, Kilsárlaught; Bridie Harte, Heir Island; Philly Whooley, Lisheen; Mary Whooley, Lisheen; Joan O’Brien, Droumnacára; Theresa Cadogan, Árdagh; Kathleen Cotter, Lisaree; Eileen O’Regan, Árdagh. Back row standing (adults): John Mahony, Forenaught; Con O’Driscoll, Mason, Lisaree; Gerald Regan, Drishane; Paddy O’Leary, Bantry; Joe Dwyer, principal, Marsh; Mrs McCarthy, teacher, Marsh; Romie O’Donovan, carpentar, Collatrom; Ger Mahony, Forenaught; Jerry Sexton, Reenmurragha; John Joe McCarthy, Knockroe; Joe O’Driscoll, Mohonagh - the contractor who had just completed the refurbishment of the school built in 1906; Fr O’Flynn, CC; Tom Keohane, Lacka, Caheragh; Denis O’Driscoll, Ardura and Charlie Crowley, Ardralla.