READERS: If you want to share your memories, send us old photos, film or video and pictures of memorabilia that may be of wider interest by email to: [email protected]
BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms.
June 20th, 2021 7:10 AM
Share this article
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Related content
Life
19 Jun, 2021
Be kind, but don’t kid yourself
News
16 Jun, 2021
Cameron Blair trial collapses; Bandon granny in court again; New chair of Carbery Group; Berehaven golfers crowned champs; Coombes & Wycherley earn Ireland call-ups; West Cork actor Megan Cusack on joining Call the Midwife
Life
15 Jun, 2021
Mary’s a mayor of the people
Recommended
Knee injury forces Cork star Ciarán Sheehan to retire from inter-county football
Sport
1 hour ago
Shane Howard ready to fly higher than ever before
News
1 hour ago