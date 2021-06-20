Life

BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms.

June 20th, 2021 7:10 AM

Master confectioner at Barryroe Co-Op Peadar O’Donovan (pictured front centre) has shared the stage with the showband stars of Ireland and also baked a celebration cake for a special night at the Parkway Hotel, Dunmanway in the mid 1990’s. Included with him in this unique photograph are (front, left to right): Butch Moore, Eileen Reid, Keith McDonald, Lorraine McDonald, Brendan O’Brien and Des Kelly and other members of the Showband Show.

READERS: If you want to share your memories, send us old photos, film or video and pictures of memorabilia that may be of wider interest by email to: [email protected]

