Life BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms. June 20th, 2021 7:10 AM

Master confectioner at Barryroe Co-Op Peadar O’Donovan (pictured front centre) has shared the stage with the showband stars of Ireland and also baked a celebration cake for a special night at the Parkway Hotel, Dunmanway in the mid 1990’s. Included with him in this unique photograph are (front, left to right): Butch Moore, Eileen Reid, Keith McDonald, Lorraine McDonald, Brendan O’Brien and Des Kelly and other members of the Showband Show.