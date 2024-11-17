Southern Star Ltd. logo
Life

BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

November 17th, 2024 1:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms Image
This week’s photograph dates back five decades, and was taken at a Liturgical Festival in Bantry. The photo was sent in by Dr Seán McCarthy, who received the photograph from Colm Quirke. The picture came from Colm’s father’s collection of photographs.

READERS: If you want to share your memories, send us old photos, film or video and pictures of memorabilia that may be of wider interest by email to: 

[email protected]

View past copies of The Southern Star and The Skibbereen Eagle by going to 

www.irishnewsarchive.com

*****

