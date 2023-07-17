BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms July 17th, 2023 7:10 AM By Southern Star Team

This week we take a trip back to 1960, and the organising committee of the centenary celebrations for the Convent of Mercy in Skibbereen. This committee organised a special collection in the parish for the Sisters of Mercy which raised the magnificent sum of £1,200. Seated (from left): Peter Armitage (Townshend St); Daniel O’Leary (Market St); Redmond O’Regan (chairman); Dermot Kennelly (Bridge St); Florence O’Shea, UDC. Middle: Tommy Connolly (Bridge St); Jim Dwyer (Townshend St); Ernie Donelan (do); Tim Daly (Bridge St); TD Burke, MCC; Jack O’Sullivan (North St); Jerome Dwyer (do); Paddy Hurley, UDC. Back: Nealie Cadogan (Bridge St); Michael O’Regan (High St); Jackson Coakley (Bridge St); Jack Field (Main St); Dr Micheal O’Sullivan (North St) and Sean Murray (Townshend St). (Photo courtesy of Reddy O’Regan)