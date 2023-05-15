Life

BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms.

The Doheny team, Dunmanway who were West Cork junior hurling champions 1958.

A few weeks ago, a photo of a Dunmanway group which climbed Nowen Hill in 1976 was published here in Back in the Day. In response to our appeal for names, a reader got in touch and  sent us the following information: Included – from back left –  are Eddie Moloney, Tom Crowley, Coleman O’Rourke, Joe & Mairead Higgins, Derry Farr, Con Downing (with sunglasses), Vincent O’Sullivan, Con Tringle, Michael Farr, Mary Evans, Johnny Deane, Michael O’Donovan (with hand to face), Jerry O’Mahony, Charlie McCarthy (PO), Johnny O’Sullivan, Eileen Lyons, Denis Collins, Margaret O’Rourke, Raymond Lyons, James Daly, Joanne O’Donovan, Jerry Collins and Michael Collins. Seated, centre front, Florrie McCarthy.

