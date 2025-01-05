BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star's celebration of West Cork nostalgia

Gay Byrne Show producer Aonghus McNally conducts the finals in the Christmas Carol Service broadcast from St Patrick’s Cathedral, Skibbereen, surrounded by choirs from across West Cork, and from Tallaght in Dublin and the Academy of Music in Dublin. In the corner of the photograph Pat Kenny can be seen watching proceedings!



READERS: If you want to share your memories, send us old photos, film or video and pictures of memorabilia that may be of wider interest by email to: [email protected]



View past copies of The Southern Star and The Skibbereen Eagle by going to www.irishnewsarchive.com

