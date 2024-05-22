BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star's celebration of West Cork nostalgia

Life

David Coughlan and his wife on a visit to Skibbereen after his horse ‘Mr What’ won the Aintree Grand National in 1958. Also included are, from left, Mr. Paddy O’Driscoll, MCC.; Cian O’Mahony, Paddy Connoly, Florence Wycherly, TD, MCC.; Jim Minihane, James Sheehy, Jerome O’Sullivan, and  TD Burke, MCC, UDC. ‘Mr What’, ridden by Arthur Freeman and trained by Tom Taaffe - father of Arkle jockey and 1974 Gold Cup winning trainer Pat Taaffe, and grandfather of current Kildare-based trainer Tom Taaffe in Kildare Captain Christy, won the 1958 Grand National by a massive 30 lengths. The prize money for winning was a then record £13,744.

