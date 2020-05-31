Aldi to create up to 100 jobs with new Clonakilty store

GERMAN supermarket giant Aldi has announced plans to open a new store in Clonakilty by the end of 2022, which will include two free-to-use electric vehicle charging points outside the store.

The new store will be located at The Waterfront development, adjacent to the new primary care centre fronting onto the Inchydoney Road, and will be just a stone’s throw from its fellow German rival Lidl.

The development of the new Clonakilty store will see a substantial investment in the local area, with up to 80 jobs being created during the construction period, as well as 20 permanent positions.

Adam Ward, managing director of Aldi Mitchelstown region said: ‘We are very excited to be coming to Clonakilty. This is fantastic news for shoppers and employment in the town. Every new Aldi store that opens brings greater choice, quality and value to shoppers.’

Aldi’s first Cork store opened in Ballincollig over 20 years ago.

‘We now operate 23 stores in the county, along with our regional distribution centre in Mitchelstown. Our new Clonakilty store will bring great value to the doorsteps of locals who previously had to travel to shop at Aldi,’ added Adam.

Aldi received planning permission for a store in April 2017 and this week lodged an application to alter its roof specifications to match Aldi’s new standard store design.

Local independent councillor Paul Hayes said that Aldi coming to Clonakilty was on the cards for a long time and it will add to the retail mix that the town has to offer, while also giving customers plenty of choice.

‘We are keen to make the town centres viable and sustainable, especially over the next few months as we move out of lockdown,’ Cllr Hayes told The Southern Star.

The 1,315 sq m store will be constructed in Aldi’s Project Fresh design and will feature 109 car parking spaces, while their two electric vehicle charging points will be powered by 100% green electricity.