Standing stones protected by law

SIR –The National Monuments Service became aware of weekend media reports regarding work at a standing stone in Skibbereen and are currently investigating the matter. We are grateful for the interest and concern expressed by the public in this case.

The vast majority of known archaeological monuments in Ireland, including standing stones, are protected under the National Monuments Acts 1930 to 2014, in particular by inclusion in the statutory Record of Monuments. Anyone who wishes to carry out work at or in relation to a Recorded Monument is legally required to give two months’ written notification to the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

Ronan Casey,

Communications Officer,

Heritage Division,

Department of Housing,

Local Government & Heritage,

Mullingar, Co Westmeath.