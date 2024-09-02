Heritage minister has licensed ‘cruel sport’ for 80 clubs

EDITOR – Recently, Heritage Minister Darragh O’Brien rubber-stamped the issuing of the 2024-2025 hare coursing licences.

The licences will allow over 80 coursing clubs to capture hares between August 9th and February 28th, hold them in captivity for weeks or months and eventually force them to run for their lives in front of dogs.

Ignoring a cogent case against live hare coursing proves that, politically, Irish wildlife protection is nothing more than a political fig leaf soaking in a bath of greenwash.

When the abuse of a wild animal is believed to be a vital cog in protecting the environment and its wildlife, then it time to fire up the barbecue for panda steaks.

If the political will does not exist, then the view of the vast majority of Irish people who want wildlife to exist without interference from those who wish to abuse and kill it, cannot be converted into legislative action.

For the hare, the fox, the badger and birds of sky, shore and ditch, the only climate change they want is political.

Until Ireland’s political class embrace the view that wildlife protection is an integral part of the campaign to protect and enhance biodiversity, then Ireland can dismount from its climate justice soapbox and go to bed without any vegan supper.

John Tierney

Campaigns Director

Association of Hunt Saboteurs

Dublin 1

Why are we allowing US to use Shannon?

EDITOR – Our government formally recognised the independent state of Palestine on May 28th last.

Why, then, are we willing accomplices to the ongoing Israeli barbaric genocide in Gaza by permitting US aircraft to refuel at Shannon carrying 2000lb bombs and unlimited ammunition en route to Israel?

This is gross hypocrisy by our government and sheer dereliction of conscience by us, the citizens of Ireland.

These flights must be forbidden access to Shannon and we must now support the Palestinians, while they are still alive. We must let our politicians know that these flights are in breach of our neutrality and they represent active support by Ireland for Israel’s genocide and crimes against humanity.

Daniel Teegan,

Union Hall.

Rural Ireland is not a playground for Greens

EDITOR – Google told me there are over 300m cattle in India and over one billion on Earth.

There are over seven million cattle of all ages in Ireland. If every one of Ireland’s cattle were done away with tomorrow, it would not make a blind bit of difference to plant Earth. That is not taking in the devastation and catastrophic effects it would have on Irish farmers and Ireland. As a former dairy farmer myself, it would mean my investment of €300,000 in buildings would be worthless.

I say to the Greens – rural Ireland is not your playground. It is a vibrant economy of farmers, of people who have a stake in farming, and non-farmers who respect and exist with agriculture. I also say that the Irish cow population is sacred and so is the Irish dairy industry.

Michael Hallissey,

Mayfield,

Bandon.

Greenways provide a huge boost to country

EDITOR – I am reading a lot about greenways versus roadworks for West Cork. Some councillors seem to think the roads should take priority.

Can I suggest that before they make such daft statements, they first visit counties that have installed greenway routes?

Mayo and Waterford are two great examples. The beautiful greenway routes in these counties have transformed tourism for them and provided a year-round boost to the local economies. What’s more they have created numerous jobs by way of cycle shops, repair stops, cafés, restaurants, gardens, art galleries and more.

With the extra money in the Council’s coffers, thanks to successful new businesses contributing to their communities, there is more funding to go around, whether for roads or other infrastructure.

Please, West Cork politicians, be a little bit more progressive in your thinking.

Susan Crowe,

Ballincollig.

Property taxes are just highway robbery

EDITOR – Most people in Ireland bought homes with their own money and struggled all their lives at a time when it was nearly impossible to get on the housing list.

Now, when they die, the State wants to rip them off. There should be no tax on domestic property at all.

The owner worked hard all their lives to pay for the property with no help from any government or any political parties.

It is hard to understand how any government could justify taking money that they had no act in creating and justify as lawful tax.

At least Dick Turpin wore a mask when he was robbing the people. This should be an election issue because it affects so many people in Ireland.

Noel Harrington,

Kinsale.