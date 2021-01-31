God skit culprits’ position untenable

SIR – It is telling that RTÉ appears to have been surprised at the public response to the RTÉ alleged skit which not only mocked the terrible crime of rape, which is not a joke, but God Himself, which is far over the line.

How well we know that none of those involved would have dared to say anything remotely like that about Mohammed or Allah (not that this would have been tolerable either). ‘Consider that ... to strike at kindness, and then to kneel through fear’.

I am no witch hunter, and I don’t remember ever calling for someone’s resignation or dismissal, but I would support any move to identify the one or ones responsible and to declare their position untenable.

M Ó Fearghail.

‘Loreto’,

Sallybrook House,

Glanmire.