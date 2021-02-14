Covid-19 in enclosed spaces

SIR – Is anyone aware of any research having been carried out on the effect of relatively low levels of oxidising agents such as chlorine and ozone on Covid-19 virus in enclosed spaces? Such concentrations are typically found in the air over medium-level chlorinated water found in such environments as indoor swimming pools, and around electrical equipment emitting sparks or ionising radiation, such as electrical bug zappers.

I would like to see some evaluation carried out on the possible effects of this environment on the viability of the virus. Low concentrations are obviously not injurious to human health, as we don’t see swimming pool staff or restaurant owners keeling over in droves (in normal times).

What is needed is someone with the gumption and resources to carry out the investigation, and the contacts and voice to get the results heeded if successful. If there is a beneficial effect it could be a move towards the reopening of our society.

An article in “Swimming World” of 20 November 2020 sheds some light on the matter, and I also see reported that the level of chlorine in chlorinated drinking water is effective.

I have found a study showing beneficial effects of chlorine dioxide at very low concentrations in air on infection by influenza viruses (https://doi.org/10.1099/vir.0.83393-0)

John Lucas, MA (Oxon),

Gurteen,

Ardgroom, Beara.