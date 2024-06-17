Community spirit in our village is indicative of rural Ireland

EDITOR – In recent times, we have been given the impression that the Ireland of the Welcomes is being eroded away, and that the Ireland of old is being forgotten.

I have an example of community and village spirit that is alive and well, and such an inspiration.

Recently, our father Cornelius O’Mahony of Newcestown passed away, and we were thrown into the arrangements to wake him in his favourite place – our pub. With the help of Gabriel O’Donovan’s undertakers in Bandon, the mission was made so much easier. The logistics of having a three-day funeral was daunting.

But in Newcestown, there is a community spirit that is something to experience, and I wanted to explain how village life there offers a support group for all.

We were blown away by the machine that sprang into action for the funeral, and it probably happens in every village in Ireland. A machine that is well-oiled, well-organised and helpful to families with bereavement.

The traffic co-ordination of getting people into the village safely and getting them parked was efficiently run and we didn’t even see it.

The tea/coffee/food team, kept not only the mourners going, but the many sympathisers. The neighbours calling to drop off their cooking was a sight to see.

We are forever grateful to them.

The church altar team carefully made the church into the welcoming sanctuary for our father to return to.

The guard of honour by local teams added such joy to the mourners hearts, again organised without our input.

Flowers prepared the way for our Dad to be waked in the Church, and the grave diggers worked for us too.

Newcestown choir came together and the sweetest music helped to comfort us mourners.

The GAA, Pitch and Putt Club, card game players, Bol Cumann na hEireann, Legion of Mary, Vintners and the local school, with the neighbours and friends, formed a constant line of sympathisers to let us know that this village cares about its people.

That this village is proud of itself and stands up for its inhabitants.

That the village of Newcestown is a welcoming and vibrant place where the Irish Land of the Welcomes is strong and will continue.

That though there is adversity and issues in all small communities across this country, it’s up to the people, the wonderful people of rural Ireland to persist, and insist we always look after and care for each other. That love of the community for each member is inspiring.

Well done to everyone, and whoever helps out at funeral times in all villages and towns in Ireland.

Let me tell you, it is a wonderful machine to behold. Well done to Newcestown, an amazing community.

Kay O’Mahony Quinn,

Skibbereen.

Government has neglected our fishermen and industry

EDITOR – Most people in Ireland are unaware of the bad deal that our Government negotiated in Europe for our fishing industry as we have the smallest share of our fish in our own waters for many years now.

This is a scandal. I have repeatedly addressed this in my letters and on the doorsteps in West Cork while out canvassing for our Sinn Féin candidate Clare O’Callaghan.

As a former fisherman myself, I know how hard it is to make a living from the sea, with reduced quotas and 85% of our fish stocks in Irish waters caught by foreign boats and returned to their own countries and not even a levy put on them by this Government.

Noel Harrington,

Kinsale.

Support for a united Ireland is ‘soft’ because of the cost

EDITOR - Everyone wants to protect and help the climate.

Everyone in southern Ireland wants a united Ireland.

The problem starts when people are asked what will they financially pay to get it. Nobody wants to pay carbon taxes. People do not want to give up their cheap flights. They like their steaks and avocados.

When people in southern Ireland are asked would they pay 25% more tax for a united Ireland, the majority say no.

Support for a united Ireland consists of the rendition of a few bars of Sean South and A Nation Once Again in a crowded bar. There is no research or thought put into what would have to be done or what would have to change for the building of a united country and people.

Dare I say, support for both causes is soft.

Michael Hallissey,

Mayfield, Bandon.